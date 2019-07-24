Tags
The body of one of the seven fishermen thrown overboard in the Gulf of Paria on Monday night…
THE case against Chief Justice Ivor Archie is not closed. Senior Counsel Israel Khan said yesterday if the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) takes no action, then he will take the Prime Minister to court over his decision not to invoke Section 137 of the Constitution.
PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley is being accused of treating the population and the Law Association with “utter and absolute contempt” by two United National Congress (UNC) Members of Parliament.
VENEZUELANS who registered to live and work in Trinidad and Tobago for a year are worried because they have not yet received registration cards.
THE Marine Branch of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is set to return. This was disclosed yesterday by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, who touted the unit would be active across a broad swathe of areas, from Sea Lots to the Caroni Swamp.
THE South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has launched an investigation into the death of a 62-year-old Princes Town man. This followed claims by the relatives of Pooran Doodal that his death was as a result of negligence at the hands of staff at the San Fernando General Hospital.