‘I will sue PM myself’

THE case against Chief Justice Ivor Archie is not closed. Senior Counsel Israel Khan said yesterday if the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) takes no action, then he will take the Prime Minister to court over his decision not to invoke Section 137 of the Constitution.

Police Service Marine Branch to return, says Griffith

THE Marine Branch of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is set to return. This was disclosed yesterday by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, who touted the unit would be active across a broad swathe of areas, from Sea Lots to the Caroni Swamp.

Heartbreaking hospital death

THE South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has launched an investigation into the death of a 62-year-old Princes Town man. This followed claims by the relatives of Pooran Doodal that his death was as a result of negligence at the hands of staff at the San Fernando General Hospital.