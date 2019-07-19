‘A lasting legacy’

The crime is very close. Those prophetic words from slain thespian Raymond Choo Kong were met with agonised groans from a packed Queen’s Hall auditorium on Thursday evening during a celebration staged in his memory. Choo Kong, 69, was found stabbed to death in the living room of his Green Street, Arima, home by his adopted son Antonio Tewari on Monday. No one has been arrested to date.
The acclaimed actor/director spoke to his family, friends and colleagues from beyond the grave via excerpts from a video interview recorded in 2014. He told a story of trying to save a young man from Laventille from a life of gun violence. It was ultimately an unsuccessful attempt, Choo Kong said.