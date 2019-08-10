A textbook conspiracy? Not so, say publishers after parents slam ‘revisions’

FRUSTRATED parents are calling on the Ministry of Education to look into what they describe as a “textbook racket” in the education system. A number of parents spoke with the Sunday Express to voice discontent with being “forced” to purchase expensive new edition and “revised” textbooks ahead of the new school term in September.
In some cases, the revised edition contains the same information as the old edition with just a few minor changes, they argued. But one textbook author is defending himself against the claims of operating a “textbook mafia”.