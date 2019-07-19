ELIAS ABOUD, the Westmoorings man who was arrested and appeared in court earlier this month on marijuana-related offences has changed two of his guilty plea.
Aboud, 25, first appeared in the Port of Spain Court on June 1, on six criminal charges - two charges each for possession of marijuana and possession of devices for the illicit use of the drug, as well as two additional charges of cultivating marijuana and possession of a taser.
During that appearance before Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine, he pleaded guilty to all six.
However, when he reappeared before Antoine yesterday, Aboud opted to change is plea in relation to the cultivation and possession of a taser charges.
At the hearing, one of his attorneys, Ian Brooks, informed the magistrate his client had defences for those two charges and therefore, he was willing to challenge them at trial.
In addition to that, Brooks said his client, who was supposed to have been sentenced yesterday on the four other charges, was still awaiting character testimonials and a report from the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital.
This report Brooks said, would take approximately six weeks to be prepared.
Based on this, the attorney requested that the matter be adjourned to August 21, by which time he was hopeful the report would be ready. Once it is available, sentence will be passed by the court.
Aboud, of Sandown Road, Goodwood Park, Westmoorings, was arrested along with another man in late June during a traffic exercise at Victoria Gardens, Diego Martin. Following his arrest, a search was also conducted at his home during which officers allegedly found some of the illegal items.
Appearing alongside Brooks for Aboud is criminal defence attorney Criston J Williams.