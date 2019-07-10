ACCOUNTANT Crystal Phillip yesterday appeared before the Chaguanas court charged with grievous sexual assault against a Venezuelan national.
Phillip, 36, of Chaguanas, faced Senior Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan.
She was charged by Constable Joseph.
While the prosecution objected to Phillip being placed on bail, defence attorney Taradath Singh said his client had no previous or pending matters before the court.
He also said she had been in custody since Sunday morning. Singh also made reference to the medical report for the alleged victim in the case.
Rambachan placed Phillip on $50,000 bail before he adjourned the matter to August 6.
Last week a Venezuelan woman, 24, reported to the police that she was seeking employment and while she was promised a job at a roti shop, she alleged that she was instead kept at a house where she was assaulted with a sex toy.