Accused Gocking guilty

AFTER being arrested and charged 18 years ago with trafficking approximately $3.4 million worth of cocaine found concealed in orange juice tins, a Diego Martin man has been found guilty on two counts of trafficking the narcotics.
It took a nine-member jury at the Port of Spain High Court just over two hours of deliberations before they returned with the guilty verdicts against Stephen Gocking on Wednesday evening. Gocking was on trial before Justice Maria Wilson for the crimes that were committed in August 2001, at Franklyn Road off Union Road, Diego Martin.