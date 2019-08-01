Accused Gocking guilty

True emancipation is an ongoing process, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. “Emancipation is a long process. We must take note of the fact that this process of emancipation is one that will have to continue on a daily basis,” Rowley said yesterday during his address at the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) Kambule observance, which preceded the Emancipation Day walk, in front of the Treasury Building, on Independence Square, Port of Spain.