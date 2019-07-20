ONE of four men charged with the December 2017 murder of a police constable during a robbery in Arouca was yesterday found hanging in his cell at the Maximum Security Prison, Golden Grove, Arouca.
Prison sources told the Express yesterday that during routine checks on inmates they found Shurland “Psycho” Jones, 33, hanging in his cell around 3.30 p.m.
Sources were unable to say what he used to hang himself or how he did it.
Jones, who lived at Maloney Gardens, was, along with three other men, Akinola “Shorty” Davis, 28, of Production Avenue, Sea Lots, and Keane “Clarkie” Simmons, 33, and Shawn “Scottie” Scott, 31, of Maloney Gardens, before an Arima magistrate charged with the murder of PC Richard Babwah.
Babwah, 40, who worked with the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 2, was at a Chinese restaurant along the Eastern Main Road, Arouca, on the night of December 11 when three men, including one armed with a gun, entered and announced a robbery.
PC Babwah, a father of two, drew his service pistol and there was an exchange of gunfire during which one of the suspects was struck in the lower abdomen.
Babwah sustained several gunshot wounds about the body and died on the scene while the three men escaped in a red Nissan Almera which was being driven by the fourth suspect.
The injured suspect was held at the Arima District Health Facility a short time after the incident while the driver of the getaway vehicle was arrested in Maloney later that day.
A third suspect was arrested at Plum Road, Manzanilla, on December 12, 2017 while the fourth man was arrested in May 2018.
Jones was among the three men detained immediately after the incident.
Arouca CID officers and Prison Administration are continuing investigations into the hanging.