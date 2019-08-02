The cries of an infant boy led neighbours to find his mother and grandfather injured and bleeding at their Penal home on Thursday.
Around 8 p.m. Joyce Rahaman, 21, a waitress, was found on the road outside the house at Batchiya Trace.
Her 72-year-old father, Harrilal Jagroop, was found in a chair in the porch of the house.
Both were bleeding from injuries to the head.
Rahaman’s one-year-old baby boy was not harmed.
Neighbours took charge of the child and contacted Penal police and ambulance services.
Insp Seecharan, Cpls Jaglal and McLeod, PCs Nanan, Jagessar and Burnette and other officers responded and retrieved a spent nine millimetre shell and one nine millimetre live round from the scene.
Police said Rahaman was shot to the left side of the face, while her father was beaten to the head.
Rahaman and Jagroop were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where they are warded in the Intensive Care Unit.
Police said they have interviewed neighbours and relatives but do not yet know the circumstances of the incident.
Rahaman and Jagroop are warded in critical condition.
Police were told that Rahaman recently ended a relationship and returned two months ago to live with her father.
PC Jagessar is continuing investigations.