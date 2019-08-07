TOP Team TTO sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye added to her international credentials with a silver medal in the Women’s 100 metre dash at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games yesterday afternoon.
“I am shocked, excited right now because this actually was my first Pan Am team,” Ahye, the 2018 First Citizens Foundation Sportswoman of the Year, said. “I am probably a bit excited now.”
It was Team TTO’s sixth medal of the Pan Am Games after cyclist Teniel Campbell’s Women’s individual time-trial silver earlier yesterday (two gold, three silver, one bronze).
Ahye’s silver is the first ever medal by a Team TTO woman athlete in the 100m event at a Pan Am Games.
It was also this country’s third female medal in a Pan Am Games track event following on Thora Best’s 1967 Winnipeg bronze (Women’s 80m hurdles) and the Women’s 4x100 silver (Esther Hope, Janice Bernard, Angela Williams, Maxine Mc Millan) at the 1983 Caracas Games.