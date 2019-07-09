FAMILY SUPPORT: Author Akini Gill, centre, flanked by his proud mother Elizabeth St Clair, left, (holding book) and brother Anthony Gill, right, at the launch of his book, From behind the Bridge to The Impossible Dream. Akini, a special needs student who beat the odds to rise to the top, held the book launch yesterday at the National Library and Information System Authority Audio-Visual Room, corner Hart and Abercromby Streets, Port of Spain. —Photo: CURTIS CHASE