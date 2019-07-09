Akini Gill

FAMILY SUPPORT: Author Akini Gill, centre, flanked by his proud mother Elizabeth St Clair, left, (holding book) and brother Anthony Gill, right, at the launch of his book, From behind the Bridge to The Impossible Dream. Akini, a special needs student who beat the odds to rise to the top, held the book launch yesterday at the National Library and Information System Authority Audio-Visual Room, corner Hart and Abercromby Streets, Port of Spain. —Photo: CURTIS CHASE

DON’T tell Akini Gill that he can’t do it. And certainly, don’t let his mother, Elizabeth-Ann St Clair, hear you.

As he launched his first book yesterday, Gill, who lives with two disabilities, gave to his mother and teachers much of the credit for an incredible journey towards goals that many had told him were impossible.

Now a graduate of New York University (NYU) and music instructor with the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), Gill has documented his trail so far in the self-published tome, From the Bridge to the Impossible Dream.

The work was launched at Nalis in Port of Spain, where much of Gill’s support network was on hand to support him yet again.

Now, Gill is hoping to see this country’s education system change and grow so that children with disabilities could stand a chance at finding and maximising their potential.

Hailing from Laventille, Gill faced rejection from several educational institutions.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

At one place, he and his mother were told, “Son, the first thing you have to understand is that you are retarded.”

As a dyslexic, Gill would see words and letters is the wrong order. Another condition, dyspraxia, is “a developmental disorder of the brain in childhood causing difficulty in activities requiring coordination and movement”. As a result, Gill would write outside the lines.

His perseverance and “tireless” mother shook off the cruel comment as she had many times before and would many times in the future.

More importantly, she taught her son to do the same, so that his path would not be blocked or thwarted by malicious or thoughtless words, or the actions of others that were based on their own perceptions of persons with disabilities.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU