DON’T tell Akini Gill that he can’t do it. And certainly, don’t let his mother, Elizabeth-Ann St Clair, hear you.
As he launched his first book yesterday, Gill, who lives with two disabilities, gave to his mother and teachers much of the credit for an incredible journey towards goals that many had told him were impossible.
Now a graduate of New York University (NYU) and music instructor with the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), Gill has documented his trail so far in the self-published tome, From the Bridge to the Impossible Dream.
The work was launched at Nalis in Port of Spain, where much of Gill’s support network was on hand to support him yet again.
Now, Gill is hoping to see this country’s education system change and grow so that children with disabilities could stand a chance at finding and maximising their potential.
Hailing from Laventille, Gill faced rejection from several educational institutions.
At one place, he and his mother were told, “Son, the first thing you have to understand is that you are retarded.”
As a dyslexic, Gill would see words and letters is the wrong order. Another condition, dyspraxia, is “a developmental disorder of the brain in childhood causing difficulty in activities requiring coordination and movement”. As a result, Gill would write outside the lines.
His perseverance and “tireless” mother shook off the cruel comment as she had many times before and would many times in the future.
More importantly, she taught her son to do the same, so that his path would not be blocked or thwarted by malicious or thoughtless words, or the actions of others that were based on their own perceptions of persons with disabilities.