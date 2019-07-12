ALL ABOVE BOARD

Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) chairman Janelle Penny Commissiong has defended her role in the firing of Camille Campbell as chief executive officer, saying the decision was made by the board after due process. Commissiong has denied acting outside her remit in the firing of Campbell two weeks ago, which was reported as having been executed without the required input of Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell.
The former Miss Universe appeared on the TV6 News last evening to speak on the issue for the first time, when she also dismissed reports of an ongoing squabble or “bacchanal”.