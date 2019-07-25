‘Animals’ killed these fishermen

“Animals! They are worse than animals!” This is how the grandmother of fisherman Shiva Ramdeo described the actions of those responsible for her grandson’s death at sea. Goolaby Sookhu, 68, said Ramdeo was her only grandson and did not deserve to die.

The bodies of Ramdeo and Brandon Kissoon were recovered at daybreak yesterday near Clifton Hill, Point Fortin. The remains of Leslie Dubulay were found late Wednesday night, relatives confirmed. His body washed ashore at a beach in La Brea. The three dead men were among seven fishermen who were robbed and thrown overboard in the Gulf of Paria on Monday night.

The gruesome deaths of 12 people this week — seven fishermen, four Las Cuevas murders and a police killing in Sea Lots, are all possibly linked to the murder of reputed drug dealer Vaughn Mieres, aka “Sandman”.

