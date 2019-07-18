This is a breakthrough in the double murder of John Mills and his wife Evlyn John.

Mills's death certificate was used at a financial institution in Trinidad, with attempts to withdraw his savings.

Both were found bound and gagged at their Cocorico Avenue, Buccoo New Road, home, on May 2. Autopsy results revealed both had been strangled, but Mills was also stabbed about the body.

Crime scene investigators

FLASHBACK: Crime scene investigators outside the home of John Mills and his wife Eulyn John at Buccoo New Road, in Tobago.

The two were close friends of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Over the last two weeks, the Tobago Homicide , Fraud Squad back up by other units within the TTPS were involved in an operation both in Trinidad and Tobago .

Seven people were arrested and charged by Fraud Squad as a result of a massive organised effort, to defraud the Unit Trust Corporation.

John Mills

KILLED: John Mills

Two are former Unit Trust employees who were held in Crown Point heading to the ANR Robinson International Airport, with international tickets to Amsterdam.

Two have appeared in court in Trinidad.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

They are a Tobago male and a Trinidad female were arrested and charged for conspiracy to defraud the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) when they presented the death certificate of Tobago murder victim John Mills, to collect his savings in Port of Spain.

Tobago couple

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley with murdered couple John Mills, and his wife Eulyn

The five others, including a neighbour of Mills will appear before a Scarborough Magistrate Court, charged with conspiracy to defraud the financial institutions.

No one has been charged with the murder of the couple.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CoP: Probe over

CoP: Probe over

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley came under heavy fire from the Opposition yesterday following…

Still in doubt

Still in doubt

IN the final analysis, it has not been determined whether the e-mails are true or false.