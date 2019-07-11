$.5B LAND PROBE

A commission of enquiry to probe the land acquisition process for the extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, from San Fernando to Point Fortin, has been established by the Government. The commission will, among other things, investigate the role of the Ministerial Oversight Committee, chaired by then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and nine senior ministers.
This Persad-Bissessar-led ministerial committee was tasked with reviewing the proposed valuations and had sight of the numbers, even before Nidco (National Infrastructure Development Company), the State body charged with the responsibility for the acquisition process.