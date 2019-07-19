MORE than a week after surviving a a 20 foot fall from an apartment window, a Venezuelan baby has shown signs of recovery at hospital.
The ten-month-old child was moved from the Intensive Care Unit to recuperate at another ward of the San Fernando General Hospital, hospital sources said.
The parents had been by the child's beside since the incident occurred on July 7.
Jaider Mareno, was at the apartment at Petit Café, Indian Walk, Moruga, where he lives with his mother and other relatives.
Police were told that around 7 p.m. the toddler’s mother was cooking when she was alerted by her elder year old son, that little Jaider fell through a window.
The child was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility, and then transferred to SFGH.
The child had been kept under heavy sedation and monitored round the clock while warded at ICU.
Officers of the Child Protection Unit and Princes Town Police are investigating the case and have interviewed the mother, other residents who live on the apartment compound and the landlord.