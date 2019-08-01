Back it up with quick justice

The Bail (Amendment) Bill is a step in the right direction but legislation is not the only remedy in the fight against crime, says political analyst Derek Ramsamooj. The Bill was passed in the House of Representatives in Port of Spain on Wednesday night with a total of 32 votes inclusive of that of the Opposition United National Congress (UNC).
The Bail Amendment Bill seeks to deny bail for 120 days to a person charged with a listed offence that is punishable for a term of imprisonment of ten years or more. This includes firearm-related offences.