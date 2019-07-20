A BAD joke told while drinking with friends on Jouvert morning is believed to be the reason that Wendell “Waldo” John was shot dead outside the Port of Spain General Hospital on Thursday.
John, 49, from Le Platte Village, Maraval, was shot about 1 p.m. outside the hospital along Charlotte Street, Port of Spain.
However, speaking to the media at the Forensic Science Centre yesterday, John’s relatives said they believed he was killed over a video clip in which he told a bad joke.
In the clip, John is seen holding a beverage, while covered in purple paint. He is loud, but all smiles, as he engages with an individual who is recording him.
“Rasta City we have alyuh (expletive) busy!” John said.
The person recording can be heard asking John what he would do if he saw any member of the Rasta City gang.
“I go dismantle dem (expletive)!” John responded.
However, relatives said this was simply a bad joke, from a drunk man.
“The way Waldo would live is he would talk to any and everybody. Seeing the video and knowing him, I know it was a joke. I know at the time he had a drink or two and was just ‘ketching kicks’ because that is who he was. I know it was drunk talk. I know what he would do from what he would not do. But he was a loud and rude character at times. He would cuss you one hour, and the next hour, he would be talking to your normal again. That was who he was. Sometimes even I would not be able take it. But I know that was who he was. If you just saw the video without knowing that, I can see why people would come to their conclusions, and that is probably why he was targeted,” a relative said.
John was described as a man who made all his friends smile.
Relatives said he lived until he was 18 in the United States, but came back after and remained in Trinidad. They said he was supported by family who remained in America.
“He was a ‘barrel baby’ you could say ‘cause even now, his mother was minding him from the States. He would lime whole day and his mother would send things for him in a barrel every so often. So if he wanted a phone or anything he would tell his mother and she would send it for him. He was mammy spoil child,” a relative said.
Relatives said John was at the Port of Spain General Hospital on Thursday as he was tending to a gunshot wound he had received in March 2018.