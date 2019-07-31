THE police will be empowered to jail suspected criminals for up to 120 days without bail as the controversial Bail (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed last night in the Parliament with the support of the Opposition UNC.
The bill, which required a three-fifths majority of the House, was passed with 32 votes: 22 from the Government benches and ten from the Opposition at a special Parliament sitting yesterday.
The Bail Amendment Bill seeks to deny bail for 120 days to a person charged with a listed offence that is punishable for a term of imprisonment of ten years or more.
This includes firearm-related offences.
The Government as well as Police Commissioner Gary Griffith argued that the bill would be instrumental in the fight against crime.