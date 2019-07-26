Bakr: I have no regrets about 1990

Bakr fails to show up in court

Yasin Abu Bakr

 Mark Fraser

JAMAAT-al-Musli­meen leader Yasin Abu Bakr says he has no regrets about the 1990 attempted coup and was prepared to die then as part of what he maintains was a mission to stand up against anarchy.

“What is there to regret? They did all kind of atrocities; they refused to obey the law,” he said, claiming top officials back then were responsible for the murder of a woman police officer. “We went to court; the court tell them to move. They appealed; we went to the Appeal Court. Justice Crane told them to move from the compound.

