Bakr: I have no regrets about 1990

JAMAAT-al-Muslimeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr says he has no regrets about the 1990 attempted coup and was prepared to die then as part of what he maintains was a mission to stand up against anarchy.
“What is there to regret? They did all kind of atrocities; they refused to obey the law,” he said, claiming top officials back then were responsible for the murder of a woman police officer. “We went to court; the court tell them to move. They appealed; we went to the Appeal Court. Justice Crane told them to move from the compound.