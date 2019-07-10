A businessman shot dead an intruder who was part of a gang that attempted to rob the supermarket and terrorize the man's family at around 3a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said three men used a ladder to enter the home through a kitchen window.
The men began shouting and kicking open the family's bedroom doors.
The supermarket owner responded by shooting at the men with his licenced firearm.
One man was killed from a bullet to the forehead. The others fled.
Police said they found a gun on the dead man, who was not immediately identified.
"Bones" Supermarket downstairs the family's home, near St Clement's Junction on the Naparima/Mayaro Road.