SEVENTEEN years’ imprisonment was the sentence imposed on a 61-year-old fisherman yesterday after he was found guilty of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
That sentence was imposed on Peter Coltis by Justice Maria Wilson, at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, 13 years after he was arrested and charged with the offence.
In passing the sentence yesterday morning, Justice Wilson said she believed the appropriate term of imprisonment was 20 years given the large quantity of drugs that was in his possession.
However, given his age, the fact that he had not been charged with another criminal offence since 2006 and a number of testimonials over his character, the judge granted the three-year reduction.
But in less than 15 years’ time, Coltis will be released, since he had already spent more than two years behind bars after previously being unable to access bail.
It is the second trial Coltis had faced for the same offence. He was previously found guilty but the sentence was overturned at the Court of Appeal and a fresh trial ordered.
The State’s case against him was that on July 29, 2006, Coltis and another man were on a pirogue, off the coast of Trinidad, when Coast Guard officers intercepted their boat close to Centipede Island.
After spotting the officers, the men threw two garbage bags overboard and attempted to flee the scene. They were eventually detained and the bags recovered. After searching the bags, the officers found 40 packages of marijuana, with a combined weight of 37.6 kilogrammes.
Before being handed over to police, Coltis confessed to the crime.
“That is mine. When I see the Coast Guard, I get frightened and throw it overboard,” he had said.
He was represented by attorneys Larry Williams and Shawn Morris, while State attorney Shabana Shah appeared for the prosecution.