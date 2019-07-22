80f040dc-990f-49ba-ac6c-79c77b702617.jpg

Ronnie Samuel's bike crashed into the front wall of a house

A motorcyclist was ‘clotheslined’ by a dangling TSTT cable while riding along a road at Jerningham Junction, Cunupia on Sunday night.

Ronnie Samuel was ripped off his motorcycle and died at the scene.

tstt

The cable involved in the fatal incident

Police say the TSTT line had been pulled down earlier by a passing truck, and was left dangling about four feet off the ground. An area resident tied a piece of white cloth on the cable to alert passing motorists, but Samuel apparently did not see it.

247dfc38-69df-419a-8dcf-58b2c016a702.jpg

Killed: Ronnie Samuel

In a statement on Monday, TSTT said it was “investigating the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the incident in which Samuel was injured and subsequently succumbed to his injuries”.

“Our sincere condolences go out to his family who has our assurance that this is receiving the company's full attention and will be thoroughly investigated.”.

