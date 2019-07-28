BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL

Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon

ALL DECKED OUT: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon display their matching African outfits during

Saturday’s Emancipation celebration at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s. —Photo courtesy The Office of the Prime Minister 

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is concerned that Trinidad and Tobago’s African population is under-performing. He said in a diverse society aiming to do well, T&T’s African people “are not doing as well as we expected”.

Rowley was at the time addressing Emancipation celebrations at the Diplomatic Centre, in St Ann’s, on Saturday. He lamented that although slavery had ended centuries ago, things seem to be going in circles. “Because it began with blood, the loss of value of life. And today we are well into the 21st century and, if one might be a little cynical, you might want to think that we are recreating an environment we have known once before, particularly for African people,” Rowley said.

