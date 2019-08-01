Black pupils being excluded, says Prof Lewis

The People’s National Movement (PNM) has done little to uplift Afro-Trinbagonians when in power but expects their vote at elections. This is according to Prof Theodore Lewis, who agreed with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s comment that Trinidad and Tobago’s African population is under-performing.
“One other point I can make here is that part of the malaise in the black community has to do with real ambivalence on the part of the PNM in accepting the idea that they are a black party. The PNM expects the black vote as a matter of reflex, but yet even when in power, as they are now, they are reluctant to devote some modicum of attention to black problems, such as failing black schools.