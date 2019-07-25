The bodies of three missing fishermen have washed ashore at beaches along the South Western peninsula.
The battered and decomposing bodies of Brandon Kissoon, 19, and Shiva Ramdeo, 27, were recovered near Clifton Hill, Point Fortin, at daybreak on Thursday.
The remains of Leslie Dubulay was found late Wednesday night on a beach in Point Fortin, relatives confirmed.
Fishermen and relatives have been searching the waters of the Gulf of Paria for the seven men who were badly beaten and thrown overboard in an attack out at sea on Monday night.
The bloodied body of 39-year-old Anand Rampersad was found floating two miles off the Orange Valley Fish Landing Site Bay on Wednesday morning.
Three others, Jason “Trevor” Baptiste, Justin Kissoon, Hemraj “Alex” Sooknanan, remain missing.
Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) corporate secretary Gary Aboud stated that 13 fishing vessels were involved in the search. He said volunteers have spent some $23,000 in fuel to power the vessels involved in the search.
“It is sad that there were no air guard responses on the first day when hyperthermia had not yet set on. The Coast Guard has just set in and it is too late now,” he said.
On Wednesday, National Security Minister Stuart Young, stated that a number of flight missions were conducting operations in search of the missing fishermen.
The men were on board six fishing vessels in the Gulf of Paria off the ports of Carli Bay and Orange Valley on Monday night.
The armed pirates held up the fishermen with guns and robbed them of their boats and engines before throwing them overboard.
The pirates are said to be locals.
Three were able to swim ashore.
Seven could not be found.
Two of the fishing boats were found drifting at sea on Tuesday.