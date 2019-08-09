FOURTEEN-year-old Nicholai Hodge died as a result of two stab wounds to the chest, an autopsy has found.
Hodge, of Baker Trace, Sangre Grande died on Tuesday afternoon at the Arima District Health Facility.
Police initially had no information on how Hodge had been wounded.
However, subsequent enquiries revealed he had been in a fight with a group of students about 3.35 p.m. near the PTSC Bus Terminal at Hollis Avenue, Arima. Police are currently examining CCTV footage from cameras in the area with the aim of identifying people involved in the incident.
Hodge entered a taxi, bleeding from injuries, and repeatedly ordered the driver to take him “to the Congo” in Arima.
The driver, thinking he was being robbed, flagged down a police vehicle which was passing by.
The officers were part of the Arima Borough Police Unit.
The Borough Police intervened and eventually escorted the taxi driver, who still had the injured teen in his backseat, to the Arima Health Facility.
At 4.10 p.m. Hodge died of his injuries.
Officers of the Arima CID visited the health facility and interviewed several people.
Hodge was identified by his mother, Donna Bazalon.