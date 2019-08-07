AFTER being detained and then released by police almost two weeks ago, Cedric “Burkie” Burke, who was detained again on Monday, remained in police custody up to last night.
Officers of the Port of Spain Division Task Force went to his Production Avenue, Sea Lots, property around 7 a.m. and took the 38-year-old into custody.
Police said that a number of electronic devices, including his cellular phones and laptop computers, were also seized during the exercise.
Up to last night he was still being questioned by senior Port of Spain Division detectives while the electronic items were being examined.
On July 21, Burke and Akanni “Dole” Adams were detained at their respective homes at Production Avenue following which they were released hours after being questioned.
Adams later died in an exchange of gunfire with the police when they attempted to arrest him on the afternoon of July 25.