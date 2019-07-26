The charred remains of a man found in a burnt-out vehicle in Point Fortin on Wednesday may be the work of drug dealers, police believe.
Investigators suspect the deceased may be an ex-convict who was shot and kidnapped hours earlier at his home at Cap-de-Ville.
Lennox “Bucky” Adams, 47, was shot in the yard of his home at Farrell Street, around 8.30 p.m.
He was outside his home speaking with a neighbour when four masked men with firearms alighted from a Nissan AD wagon and attacked him.
Adams was shot and then bundled into the vehicle and taken away.
Investigators were told that Adams’ abduction may be linked to 40 kilogrammes of cocaine missing from a narcotics dealer in the area.
On Wednesday morning, police found a burnt Nissan wagon at Soomai Trace, Point Fortin with the charred human remains in the trunk.
Sgt Jones, Cpl Chase, PC Andrews, and PC Sandy, of Point Fortin police, responded and observed a pool of blood at the side of the man’s home.
Crime scene investigators recovered three spent nine millimetre shells, three spent .40 millimetre shells and one live round of nine millimetre ammunition.
The charred remains were taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for an autopsy.
Police said they expected to obtain tissue samples from a close relative of Adams, for DNA testing to prove the identity of the body.
Adams, police said, had been known for criminal offences including robbery and larceny but for about a decade had not been in trouble with the law.