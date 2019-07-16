Three criminal charges laid against A&V Oil and Gas Ltd chief executive officer Hanif Nazim Baksh and his son-in-law, Sgt Billy Ramsundar, were dismissed by Siparia Senior Magistrate Margaret Alert yesterday.
The men were charged with assaulting Trinidad Guardian photographer Kristian De Silva and maliciously damaging his spectacles in September 2017.
In giving her ruling, Alert said there was no good reason why the prosecution should get a further adjournment to proceed with trial.
She dismissed all charges and discharged the accused.
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard has the option of relaying the charges.
Attorney Ramesh L Maharaj, who represented the men, had asked that the court to dismiss the charges against Baksh and Ramsundar as the prosecution had sufficient time to be ready over the last two years, with a six-month notice from January 2019 for the prosecution to be ready for the trial.
Maharaj stated that since 2017 the prosecution was called on several occasions and, each time, the prosecution applied for a postponement of the case.
However, the prosecution was given an additional six months to be ready for trial to begin on Monday.
But when the matter was called, the prosecution was not ready to proceed and Maharaj objected, saying the prosecution was making a “mockery” of the orders of the court.
Damages
In a news release, Maharaj stated that his client had also taken steps to make a claim for substantial damages against State-owned Petrotrin for wrongful termination of its oil and drilling contract.
Maharaj said that a high-powered team of arbitrators had been agreed between Petrotrin and A&V to determine the merits of Petrotrin’s decision to suspend and terminate the contract.
“The decision by Petrotrin to suspend and terminate this contract attracted wide and extensive publicity,” he said.
He said the team would determine the merits of Petrotrin’s decisions and/or actions to terminate the contract.
“The public would be entitled to know whether Petrotrin was justified in the actions and decisions to terminate the contract,” he stated.
The contract between A&V Drilling and Petrotrin was terminated in December 2017.
Petrotrin stated then that the lease operator was given a written notice of termination.
It stated that the decision was taken following an investigation into reports of discrepancies in the reported oil production and actual receipts by its Internal Audit Department.