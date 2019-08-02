Charged with murders of 5

Kareem Stanisclaus

IN COURT: Kareem Stanisclaus, left, of Sea Lots, Port of Spain, appears in the Couva Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with the murders of five

fishermen.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Sea Lots resident Kareem Stanisclaus appeared in court yesterday charged with murdering five fishermen, the attempted murders of two, and six offences of robbery with violence.

Stanisclaus appeared before Couva magistrate Christine Charles. It was alleged that on dates unknown between July 21 and 30 in the Gulf of Paria, along with others, between the areas of Felicity River and Waterloo Village, Carapichaima, Stanisclaus murdered Shiva Ramdeo, Brandon Kissoon, Leslie De Boulet, Hemraj Sooknanan and Anand Rampersad.

Sea Lots resident Kareem Stanisclaus appeared in court yesterday charged with murdering five fishermen, the attempted murders of two, and six offences of robbery with violence.

