There are a lot of people who struggle to lose weight, and Chantal Mohammed is no exception.
She tried various diets and even skipped meals to starve off the pounds, but nothing seemed to work. All it did was made her hungrier and feel unhappy with her shape.
Mohammed battled with the scale and self-loathing for almost five years. This pattern continued to take its toll on her and affected her eating habits, energy levels, and sleep cycle.
She knew, she could not continue down this path, and made a concerted effort not only to lose the weight but to have a healthier lifestyle.
She said, “I was at my heaviest at 140lbs. Though it might not seem like much to some people, I am only 5ft tall. A lot of this extra weight I gained in a year. I was eating a lot of fast food, and with my busy schedule I was not paying attention to what I consumed or how much of it I ate. I hated to go shopping. I did not like how tight the clothes would fit around my belly and then be loose in other areas.”
Mohammed had enough of feeling sorry for herself or simply not committing to do the work to achieve her fitness goals. As a full-time PhD student in the department of Chemical Engineering at the University of the West Indies, where she is also employed, Mohammed decided to put her research skills to good use.
She said, “I have struggled with my fitness, which I am sure most Trinidadians can relate. Given our economic situation as well as the working hours people have to endure to make ends meet, people often put fitness on the back burner.”
Mohammed’s fitness journey started in 2018. She wanted to not only lose the weight but to keep it off too.
Through her research, she stumbled upon an exercise programme called HIIT (high intensity, interval training), which facilitated various aspects of her busy lifestyle and decided to give it a try.
She started doing HIIT, which are exercises performed with a high level of effort or intensity. These exercise though brief are highly concentrated which maximised Mohammed’s workout time.”
She said, “I really don’t have a lot of time to spend at the gym. Through HITT, I just worked out four times a week for only 15 minutes a day. Instead of buying fast food, I prepared my meals in advance so I could make better choices as to what I consumed from week to week. Within the first three months, I started to see results.”
Mohammed says as she met and surpassed her fitness goals, it prompted her to start a non-profit movement called “Forhappygirlseverywhere”.
She currently uses social media to inspire others and share all the ups and downs on her fitness journey.
She said, “I want to share this with others, since I know how it feels to let go of yourself as the duties of life hits.”
She admits that a positive body image is something a lot of people struggle with. She did too, but her journey in losing the extra weight made her realise that it is not all about body shape but having a healthy lifestyle.
“It’s not all about being slim. It’s ok if you have curves as long as you maintain a healthy weight,” she said.
Mohammed on her Youtube channel posts 15 minute workouts, easy recipes, and tips to aid people in their fitness goals.
She hopes her story will encourage someone who might be procrastinating about getting in shape; to get up and start today.
She said, “I want people to know that fitness is free and they are not alone.”
You can find out more about Mohammed and her fitness journey through her Youtube channel, “Forhappygirlseverywhere”.