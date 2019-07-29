TWO MEN who were found guilty for the 2006 murder of Harry Chatoor have each been sentenced to 14 years and 11 months in prison.
Marlon Charles, 59, of San Fernando, and Nigel Hope, 46, of Cocoyea, were found culpable of murder felony following the trial before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas at the San Fernando High Court last April.
Felony murder is where a killing occurred during the commission of an arrestable offence—in this case a robbery.
On Friday, St Clair-Douglas started with a sentence of 28 years. He considered the aggravating factors in terms of the offence as he outlined the circumstances of the case and that the incident took place for financial gain.
The judge also said: “It appears to have become all too commonplace for a sentencing court to note that the prevalence of violent gun crime must be dealt with. It is the responsibility of the court to demonstrate by its sentences that this type of crime will attract severe penalties.”
The judge said there were no mitigating factors as it pertained to the offence.
In reviewing the offenders, St Clair-Douglas noted their previous convictions and, while the State contended that the court should increase its sentence based on Charles’s 2004 conviction for robbery with aggravation and convictions for housebreaking and larceny and Hope’s convictions back in 1996 for possession of guns and ammunition, St Clair-Douglas declined to increase the sentence.
The judge, however, agreed with the prosecution that there should be no disparity in the sentence as while, in the State’s case it was Charles who had shot Chatoor, he said Hope’s role during the robbery and in distributing the jewelry after Chatoor had been shot, showed that each played an equivalent role in the carrying out of the crime.
He also said: “The lack of remorse on the part of these prisoners, arising from their maintenance of their innocence, simply results in no further reduction.”
Only the 13 years and one month the men spent in jail was, by law, deducted from the 28 years.
The men were each sentenced to 14 years and 11 months in prison.
Charles was represented by attorney Renuka Rambhajan, while attorney Kevin Ratiram and Charlene Kalloo represented Hope.
The prosecution’s case
The State’s case, led by attorneys Candace Nanton and Hema Soondarsingh, was that in the early hours of July 7, 2006, members of the Chatoor family were asleep at their Jordan Hill Village, Princes Town, home.
Chatoor, 68, was sleeping in his bedroom in the upper portion of the split-level house. His wife and three children were also home and they were awoken by a loud noise. It was the front door being broken as two men gained access into the house.
The men, who had guns, announced a hold-up and one went to Chatoor’s bedroom and shot him, Nanton said.
The men then robbed the family of electronics, jewelry and money and escaped in a car in which they packed the items.
Chatoor was taken to hospital and succumbed to his injury on July 26. A post-mortem found he died from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Nanton said that on the day Chatoor was shot, police executed a search warrant at Hope’s home and items were found, including a cellular phone, jewelry and a cardboard box which were later identified by members of the Chatoor family as items stolen from them.
The State attorney said Charles was arrested a week after the incident and a bag containing jewelry was found on him. These were also identified by the Chatoor family.
It was also alleged that forensic testing showed that the bullet that killed Chatoor was fired from the gun found on Charles.
Nanton said the two men were later pointed out during identification parades.
They were charged by officer Farrell.