IT took 21 years for a Maraval man who was charged with having intercourse with a girl under the age of 14 to be tried and found guilty of the crime.
Now, close to a year after the guilty verdict was announced, he is yet to be sentenced.
But this delay in sentencing was not attributed to the court. Instead, after the jury found 62-year-old Dexter Williamson guilty in November of last year, he could not have been located.
Yesterday, Williamson was brought before Justice Malcolm Holdip, the judge who presided over the trial, after he was arrested on a warrant that was issued after the guilty verdict was arrived at. However, sentence still was not passed, since this time his attorney, Orrin Kerr, did not make himself present in court.
Kerr was required to be present to make his plea in mitigation before sentence is passed.
At the hearing, Williamson, who was charged with committing the offence in October 1997, explained that at the time the verdict was reached, he was a patient at the Mt Hope Hospital. He said while hospitalised, his wife eventually made contact with Kerr who allegedly informed her “there was nothing else he (Kerr) could do, the court already made a decision.”
But this did not sit well with Justice Holdip. The visibly upset judge recapped some of the instances before and during the trial when Williamson complained of being unwell or was hospitalised.
“On November 23 he was found guilty. The matter was called on four occasions (for deliberation) over the course of two months and he was always presenting a medical, either he was in the Port of Spain Hospital or Mt Hope,” said the judge.
He pointed out that on the fourth occasion when the matter was called for deliberation and Williamson was not present, having been out on bail, he instructed the jury to embark on the deliberation in his absence.
But after the jury arrived at the guilty verdict, Williamson could not be found.
“If Mr Orrin Kerr does not make himself present on the next occasion this matter is called, I will be very angry. I hope this message gets to Mr Orrin Kerr so that he knows to make himself present on the next occasion,” said the judge.
Williamson will reappear before Justice Holdip next Friday at 1 p.m.