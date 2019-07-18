Raymond Choo Kong

DEVASTATING LOSS: Raymond Choo Kong

ACTOR and director Raymond Choo Kong will make his final earthly appearance at a service celebrating his illustrious life next Wednesday from 10 am at the Santa Rosa RC Church, Woodford Street, Arima.

Choo Kong’s adopted son Ganesh Ramlal told the Express yesterday the service will honour his father’s legacy and will involve his friends in theatre. A memorial honouring the award-winning actor/director’s life entitled “Everybody Loves Raymond” was scheduled for last evening at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No action on Archie

No action on Archie

THE call for the impeachment of Chief Justice Ivor Archie has been struck down. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday he will not take action against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

Kamla, Khan not surprised by decision

Kamla, Khan not surprised by decision

Chief Justice Ivor Archie continues to be in a “bad place” with unanswered questions swirling around his head. This is according to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who yesterday expressed disagreement with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s decision to not have a tribunal probe the CJ.

New fast ferry cancels return trip

New fast ferry cancels return trip

Hours after a successful maiden voyage from Tobago to Trinidad, the Jean de la Valette, this country’s new inter-island ferry, was forced to abandon its return to Tobago shortly after leaving Port of Spain yesterday evening.

Choo Kong funeral on Wednesday

Choo Kong funeral on Wednesday

ACTOR and director Raymond Choo Kong will make his final earthly appearance at a service celebrating his illustrious life next Wednesday from 10 am at the Santa Rosa RC Church, Woodford Street, Arima.