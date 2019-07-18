Choo Kong funeral on Wednesday

ACTOR and director Raymond Choo Kong will make his final earthly appearance at a service celebrating his illustrious life next Wednesday from 10 am at the Santa Rosa RC Church, Woodford Street, Arima.
Choo Kong’s adopted son Ganesh Ramlal told the Express yesterday the service will honour his father’s legacy and will involve his friends in theatre. A memorial honouring the award-winning actor/director’s life entitled “Everybody Loves Raymond” was scheduled for last evening at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.