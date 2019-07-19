The body of murdered actor and director Raymond Choo Kong would be cremated at the JE Guides Funeral Home and Crematorium in San Fernando next Wednesday.
The cremation would follow two funeral services in Arima and San Fernando.
A mass will be held at the Santa Rose Roman Catholic Church in Arima at 10am. The body would then make its way to the JE Funeral Home in San Fernando where a second service will be held at 3pm. Cremation would begin at 4pm.
The public would be allowed to view his body at the Santa Rose Roman Catholic Church from 8am.
Choo Kong, 69, was found stabbed to death in the livingroom of his Green Street, Arima home on Monday.
He was discovered by his one of his adopted sons who went to check on him.
Choo Kong's house is located at the back of the Arima police station.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from businesses in the area. No suspects have been detained.
A memorial celebrating the life of the award winning actor's life entitled "Everybody Loves Raymond" was held at Queen's Hall, St Anns, on Thursday night.