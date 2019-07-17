It Runs in the Family set to thrill

CAST: Members of the cast of It Runs in the Family, Gyerlini Clarke, Ramona Tim Kee, Raymond Choo Kong, Netfa Haynes, Tracey Edwards and Charles Reid.

 Mark Fraser

ACTOR Raymond Choo Kong was attacked and beaten at a traffic light near his home in Arima a week before his murder, says close friend Anthony ­Medina.

Medina, a hair stylist who worked on a number of Raymond Choo Kong productions, said the veteran thespian was in severe pain when he came to rehearsal last week for their upcoming show.

The show, titled Diva ­Returns!, is scheduled for July 26 at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook, and is one of the headline events in this year’s ongoing LGBT Pride celebrations.

Choo Kong started the competition in 1993 and it provided a space for theatre outside the regular theatre season, said actress Rhoma Spencer in a Facebook post yesterday.

He recognised them

“He was in so much pain, we asked him what happened. He said he was coming down to rehearsals and stopped at a traffic light near his home with his windows down, and two men came up on either side of his vehicle and started hitting him.

“They knew he usually kept his money bag under the seat because while one guy was fighting with him the other went straight under the driver’s seat as if he ­already knew where his money was.

“His cellphone was on the dashboard and he had some money visible in the car and they ignored that and searched under the seat,” Medina said.

Medina said Choo Kong was able to drive off and the sudden acceleration threw the men from the vehicle.

He now believes the actor’s killing at his home had something to do with that robbery attempt, as Choo Kong said he recognised the men as frequent patrons of Leroy’s bar, located under his house on Green Street, Arima.

Choo Kong, 69, was found dead in the living room of his home by relatives around midday on Monday. He sustained several stab wounds to his chest.

“He recognised these very young guys from hanging around the bar under his home. We believe this is a witness killing and the police need to look into that angle,” a bereaved Medina said.

