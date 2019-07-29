CJ VS CAROL

Chief Justice Ivor Archie has rebuffed Justice Carol Gobin, telling her there was no “settled or unvarying practice” of consulting someone before assigning judges to any court.
He recalled that during his time as a judge he was assigned all over the place and never questioned the assignor or the assignment because he recognised that he had a duty to the judiciary to go wherever he was sent.
The Chief Justice said this assignment of Gobin to Tobago was a reflection of his evaluation of her competence and experience. Archie’s position was outlined in an e-mail sent at 6.13 a.m. yesterday to Gobin and copied to other members of the judiciary.
Gobin, a consistent critic of Archie since allegations of misconduct surfaced against him, had taken umbrage at this assignment and suggested that the perception was that his decision was influenced by the tumultuous nature of their relationship. Her five-page letter to Archie, questioning her Tobago assignment, was published in the media on Saturday.