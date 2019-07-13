CLF hit with $13b in new claims

CL FINANCIAL has been hit with three new claims totalling $13.2 billion in the first six months of 2019, its joint liquidators assert, even as the group, which collapsed in the first month of 2009, received $38 million in dividends and loan repayments from its subsidiaries in that period.
The joint liquidators described the $13.2 billion in new claims as “exceptionally complex” and said they required “extensive review and investigation by our staff.” The new claims took the total value of claims against CL Financial to $31.9 billion.