AFTER being arrested and charged 18 years ago with trafficking approximately $3.4 million worth of cocaine found concealed in orange juice tins, a Diego Martin man has been found guilty on two counts of trafficking the narcotics.
It took a nine-member jury at the Port of Spain High Court just over two hours of deliberations before they returned with the guilty verdicts against Stephen Gocking on Wednesday evening.
Gocking was on trial before Justice Maria Wilson for the crimes that were committed in August 2001, at Franklyn Road off Union Road, Diego Martin.
After the guilty verdicts were announced, Gocking was remanded into prison custody and will be sentenced on September 25. He is the cousin of Clint and Troy Gocking, who were fined $10 million for the illegal importation of two armoured Lincoln Navigator SUVs that were impounded by the State. He is also the nephew of Marlon Gocking, who was shot dead along Frederick Street, Port of Spain, in 2008.
During the trial, prosecutors Joy Balkaran and Shabana Shah presented evidence stating that on the night of August 15, 2001, officers raided Gocking’s apartment at Franklyn Road and found 45 orange juice tins containing cocaine, as well as a solid block of cocaine weighing 25 kilogrammes in the kitchen.
The attorneys said officers also found 161 juice tins which also contained cocaine and acetone weighing 89 kilogrammes in the trunk of his wife’s SUV, which he was using at the time.
In his testimony, Sgt Michael Charles, one of the officers who arrested Gocking, said when he went into the kitchen of the apartment, he found the juice tins in two cardboard boxes.