Government has appointed a ten-member committee to evaluate at least 25 bids for the sale or lease of the Guaracara refinery at Pointe a Pierre.
Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited (TPHL) says the evaluation committee will be led by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Vishnu Dhanpaul.
The committee will evaluate all bidders participating in the Guaracara request for proposal (RFP) and make a recommendation to the Cabinet on the preferred bidder.
TPHL stated that the appointment of the committee will remove any requirement for the Board of Directors to conduct the evaluation and selection – the committee will assume full responsibility for the
selection of the preferred bidder.
“Consequently, the Government has indemnified the Board of Directors of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited (TPHL) from any liability that may stem from the decisions and/or actions of the Evaluation Committee,” it stated.
The Guaracara Evaluation Committee includes Vishnu Dhanpaul, Chairman; Anthony Chan Tack; Claire Gomez-Miller; Joseph Remy; Ian Welsh; Selwyn Lashley; Dale McLeod; Sandra Fraser; Sahid Hosein; and Terrance Bharath.
Speaking at a PNM public meeting last month, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the refinery was advertised to the world and 77 proposals were submitted. But 25 proposals qualified and have been selected to view the refinery’s data room, he said.
Rowley said the government had outlined guidelines to the potential buyers in the search process.
He said the entity would be required to restart the refinery. “Because that is what we want. We shut it down but we want the refinery to operate because we know if the refinery operates and we escape the burden of finding the oil to put in it, it will be good business for Trinidad and Tobago. They have to hire people, hire contractors to service all the needs. It matters not who owns the refinery certain things have to go into it so we want any proposal to consider must involve refinery has to be operated,” he said.
The person putting forward a proposal must have experience in refining. “A refinery is not a chemistry set you have to know what you talking about and you have to work it safely in Pointe-a-Pierre,” he said.
The proposal must also include an attractive price, either lease or purchase as “if you come with Mickey Mouse number we are not interested”, he said.
And the buyer should demonstrate its ability to meet the financial obligations required to operate the refinery.
Rowley said the process began in January and five months later the non-binding proposals were submitted.
He said site visits began in June and by the end of August the search process is expected to be completed.