Cop convicted of rape

A POLICE constable, who called his wife and ex-wife in his defence as he went on trial for the rape, assault, false imprisonment and grievous sexual assault of a 17-year-old, has been found guilty of the offences.
Constable Vishram Ragoo, 41, of Carapichaima, was convicted on five of the six charges he faced during the matter before Justice Carla Browne at the San Fernando High Court.
The jury found him not guilty on one of the grievous sexual assault charges.
Ragoo, who was last attached to the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department, was represented by attorney Selwyn Ramlal while the State attorneys in the matter were Veonna Neale-Monroe and Collin Elbourne.
It was the State’s case that Ragoo had an affair with the teenager from 2005.