THE STATE is to pay over $293,000 to a police officer who injured his knee after an electrical cable from a police vehicle tangled around his leg.
It was the second time constable Judson Mohammed was awarded for damages after suing the State for negligence. The first time, he was compensated after he was slashed over his eye by a prisoner.
In the present case, while Mohammed was on duty around 8 p.m. May 2 2013, an electrical cable from under the dashboard in the police vehicle wrapped around his leg while he was driving. When exiting the vehicle, after stopping in Princes Town, the entangled cable caused him to fall.
His right knee was damaged and he underwent two surgeries. Mohammed was left with permanent partial disability of 35 percent.
Mohammed said he had not seen the hanging cable and sued the State for negligence, citing that had the vehicle been well-maintained by the police service, with the cable secured under the dashboard, he would not have been injured. He was represented by attorney Saira Lakhan in the matter in which judgment was given in his favour.
Last Friday, Master of the court Sherlanne Pierre awarded him over $293,000. This included $185,000 with interest, for pain and suffering and loss of amenities, $80,000 for future surgery, $3,000 for nursing care and, with interest, $25,225 in special damages.
With reference to his loss of future earnings, this is expected to be heard on December 5 as a decision is yet to be made by varying entities as to whether, based on his injuries, Mohammed is fit to continue working.
Attorney Michelle Benjamin represented the State in this matter.
Mohammed was also injured on the job back in 2011. While he was at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court, a prisoner hit him on the head and slashed him with a sharp object above his left eye after he refused to buy doubles for the inmate. Mohammed sued the State for negligence and in 2017 was awarded $40,251 by the court.