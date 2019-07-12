SPECIAL Reserve Police Officer Akeem James, who is charged with grievous sexual assault, rape and false imprisonment of a Venezuelan woman, has been placed on $200,000 bail.
When he first appeared in court last month, James was denied bail and remanded into custody.
On Wednesday, the matter was recalled before the Rio Claro Magistrates’ Court.
James, 28, of Princes Town and an officer for six years, faced Senior Magistrate Rae Roopchand on the charges of grievous sexual assault and rape. The incident allegedly occurred between November 23 and 24, 2018, at Fairfield Estate, Princes Town.
The indictable charges were laid by Corporal Marshall and James was not called upon to plea in either of the matters.
James would have been on suspension from the Police Service for this pending case. Defence attorney Dane Halls said he was at present employed as a driver. At his first court appearance, the issue of a pending Port of Spain matter, for which James was on $200,000 bail, was raised.
Halls had submitted that given the dates of the charges, his client was not on bail when these new offences allegedly occurred.
However, James was remanded into custody by Magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally. This point was again addressed by Halls on Wednesday.
Police prosecutor Sgt Shazeed Mohammed conceded but maintained the objection to James being placed on bail, citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offences.
James was on suspension from the Police Service since the pending case in Port of Spain.
Roopchand granted James $200,000 bail with the conditions that he reports to Princes Town police station twice a week; stay away from the alleged victim and have no communication with her.
The case was adjourned to August 7.