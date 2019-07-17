CoP: Probe over

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

End of investigation: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, right, and ASP Michael Pierre (Crime and Protection Analysis Branch) at yesterday’s Police Service news briefing at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain. 

 —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley came under heavy fire from the Opposition yesterday following the announcement by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith that the Emailgate probe had ended and no charges will be laid.

It took a little over six years for the probe to be concluded.

Griffith made the announcement at the weekly news briefing at police headquarters in Port of Spain. The briefing was chaired by ASP Michael Pierre.

Griffith did not reveal the findings of the investigation, saying since he was party to the enquiry, it would be ­improper.

The outcome of the enquiry was made by Pierre.

Pierre gave reporters a brief overview of the investigative process, which included officials of the T&T Police ­Service contacting the Internet service providers directly, as well as seeking assistance from the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

