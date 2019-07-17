CoP: Probe over

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley came under heavy fire from the Opposition yesterday following the announcement by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith that the Emailgate probe had ended and no charges will be laid.
It took a little over six years for the probe to be concluded.
Griffith made the announcement at the weekly news briefing at police headquarters in Port of Spain. The briefing was chaired by ASP Michael Pierre.
Griffith did not reveal the findings of the investigation, saying since he was party to the enquiry, it would be improper.
The outcome of the enquiry was made by Pierre.
Pierre gave reporters a brief overview of the investigative process, which included officials of the T&T Police Service contacting the Internet service providers directly, as well as seeking assistance from the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).