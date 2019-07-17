ACTING Snr Supt of Police Lindon Greenidge and his wife, Vernice Edwards, appeared before an Arima magistrate yesterday charged with assaulting a woman at her D’Abadie, Arima, home last year.

The couple, who appeared before Arima Second Court Magistrate Debbie-Ann Bassau, were on sta­tion bail up to yesterday morning.

Greenidge, who currently heads the Fraud Squad, initially had his bail at $60,000 while his wife’s bail was $30,000.

Appearing on their behalf was attorney Suneesh Singh, who heard the charges against his clients that on March 28, 2018, Greenidge, 56, assaul­ted a 49-year-old woman (his neighbour) which resulted in bodily harm while the second charge against him was that he damaged her glasses valued at $2,400 and her cellphone valued at US$150.

