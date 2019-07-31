More than $225,000,000 worth in drugs was destroyed by officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) during its narcotic destruction exercise in Caroni, earlier today.
The destroyed drugs were accumulated from drug finds and seizures from anti-crime exercises across the country.
This process, which was spearheaded by Snr. Supt. (Ag.) Richard Corbett, of the SIU, and overseen by Ministry of Health (MOH) officials, took place at the Caroni Cremation site between 6:00am and 1:45pm, on Wednesday 31st July, 2019.
According to procedure, the entire process, from packaging to transit to destruction, was supervised by the MOH officials.
The drugs were made up of 1030 kilogrammes of marijuana and 520 kilogrammes of cocaine, with a combined estimated street value of TT$225,955,000.
All drugs destroyed were sourced from completed matters at the courts and or closed investigations.