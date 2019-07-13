HOMICIDE detectives yesterday interviewed the driver of a private school bus in which pre-schooler Isaiah Hazel died last week.
The 31-year-old mother of three was questioned in the presence of her attorney.
She was taken into police custody on Tuesday after her release from hospital, where she was warded since last week after the death of three-year-old Isaiah.
The bus driver, of St Andrews Village, Perseverance, was detained for questioning by police on Thursday evening when Isaiah died after being more than six hours in the bus.
The toddler died of hyperthermia caused by extreme heat and dehydration.
The bus driver had picked up Isaiah at the home of his caregiver at St Andrews Village, Perseverance, to take him to his preschool at the Morning Star Early Childhood Care Centre at Southern Main Road, California.
His caregiver and relative, Wendy Hazel, said the child was given cold medicine that morning and was drowsy when he was getting ready for school.
Isaiah was given his final rites during a funeral service in California and laid to rest on Wednesday.