Thirteen men have been arrested in the Port of Spain Division for shooting-related offences, during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Port of Spain district, early this morning.

The exercise was conducted between 2a.m. and 7a.m. and involved officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force Strike Team and the Besson Street Criminal Investigations Department.

At the George Street Plannings, several apartments were searched and eight men, ages 20 to 30 years, were arrested in connection with shooting offences.

In the Laventille district, three men, ages 20 to 30 years, and all of Eastern Quarry, were also held in connection with shooting offences.

Two other Laventille men were also held after their homes were searched.

