Police officers should be moving like ‘Jehovah witnesses’ and moving from house to house to root out the criminal elements says Government Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
He said National Security Minister Stuart Young and the police service leadership are working to motivate every police officer to aggressively fight crime.
“They (police officers) should be highly motivated, they should be possessed of religious zeal like Jehovah witnesses to go from door to door, criminal to criminal, taxi to taxi and hunt down gun, hunt down criminal, that’s the level of motivation they supposed to be operating at in this crime season,” he said.
Hinds was speaking at a news conference at the Office of the Attorney General, Port of Spain on Monday where he criticised the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) for not cooperating with the Government with respect to crime fighting legislation.
Hinds, a Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and the Member of Parliament for Laventille West said there is a lot of work to be done but people are not doing it.
“I know there are may police officers who give their best but I also know as a fact, as a citizen of this country with access, as a former public servant police officer, perhaps 40 per cent of the police service, 40 per cent of the teaching service, 40 per cent of the nursing service, 40 per cent of Trinidad and Tobago workforce really exert maximum...not everybody works as hard, part of the problem in Trinidad and Tobago is that there is work to be done and a lot of people not doing the work that supposed to be done,” he said.
The Minister noted that six of the 24 murders that took place recently were from Laventille.
He said Young had spoken about the availability of firearms which was fuelling the murders.
Hinds said the youth are ‘in love’ with the gun because of the easy access of obtaining it and media conditioning.
“Sometimes we see videos and we have reports that even schoolboys have access to guns. They find a lot of joy in being around or having guns,” he said.
Hinds spoke of an experience where he was travelling on a bus from one US State to another and there was a movie playing.
“I was there on this bus and this movie was playing and you know who the star was? The gun. From the time the movie start is only bang bang...whole time and cuss word. The star was obscene language and gun so when these children watching that, that’s what they know. And all of them have smart phones which their smart parents buy expensive toys and give them so they seeing it all along with a lot of other filth so the children are becoming spoilt and corrupted, they get to fall in love with guns,” he said.
He added they have no respect for anyone and it then falls on law enforcement ‘to pick it up’
HE said there is a role for all citizens in the crime fight from the parents, religious leaders, the media and the Opposition.
Hinds said the vast majority of people in his constituency are ordinary hard working decent people.
“Some of them have done better than you and I in academic terms, in entrepreneurial terms, in social terms even as men and women of the cloth, decent people but of course like everywhere else there are a group of people who are bent on making crime and criminality their way of life,” he said.
These criminals, he said, spend the whole day watching videos, smoking, drinking and liming and then begrudging the hard working people who have more than them.